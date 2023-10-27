Phoenix Police Department was investigating two separate stabbings Thursday morning that left two men dead.

At about 2:15 a.m., Phoenix police officers responded to 75th Avenue and Camelback Road regarding a stabbing, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a man identified as Jose Martinez Zuaznavas, 56, with at least one stab wound. Martinez Zuaznavas was taken to a hospital, but did not survive and was pronounced dead, police said.

At about 9 a.m., Phoenix police officers responded to 51st Avenue and Baseline Road regarding a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man identified as Frank Sunn, 30, with at least one stab wound. Sunn was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Phoenix Police Department asked anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police investigate 2 separate stabbings that killed 2 men