Phoenix police investigate death of 51-year-old man after suspected 'domestic quarrel'

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the death of a man who police say was shot by his wife in a "domestic quarrel" in the area of 35th Avenue and Greenway Road on Saturday.

Officers were called to the scene at about 4 a.m. where they found a man, later identified as Jerry Sueing, 51, with a gunshot wound, police said.

Sueing was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Phoenix police, officers learned that Sueing was in an argument with his wife, which escalated into a physical fight. Sueing was then shot by his wife, police said.

Sueing's wife suffered multiple injuries across her body. She remained on the scene and was interviewed by detectives, police said.

An investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police investigate death of man in suspected 'domestic quarrel'