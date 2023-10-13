Phoenix police investigate the details of the fatal shooting of Joseph Goree Jr.

The Phoenix Police Department identified the man who was shot and killed in north-central Phoenix on Thursday morning, releasing this information on Friday.

Detectives identified the deceased man as Joseph Goree Jr., 37, police said in the news release.

Police said details leading up to the shooting was still under investigation. Authorities advised anyone with information about the incident, that can lead detectives to an arrest, to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS / 480- TESTIGO.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dies in shooting, identified in Phoenix; investigation underway