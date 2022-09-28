Phoenix police investigate fatal shooting of woman near 27th, Missouri avenues

The side of a Phoenix Police vehicle is seen.

Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Officers responding to a shooting near 27th and Missouri avenues around 11 p.m. found Teana Yameka Pruitt, 42, with a gunshot wound, according to Phoenix police. Pruitt was taken to a hospital where she later died, police said.

A preliminary investigation found an argument took place prior to the shooting, according to police who said no arrests have been made.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

"Details about what led up to the shooting are still part of the investigation," read a statement from Phoenix police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police investigate fatal shooting near 27th, Missouri avenues