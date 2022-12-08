Phoenix police investigate fatal shooting near 69th Drive, Fillmore Street

A Phoenix police cruiser.

Phoenix police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday night in west Phoenix.

Officers, alongside Phoenix Fire personnel, responded to a crash in the area of 69th Drive and Fillmore Street on Wednesday just after 7:30 p.m. where a vehicle struck a parked car, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Scherer said.

Upon arrival, officers located a man, identified as 18-year-old Alan Roman, inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Roman was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation was underway Thursday, according to the statement.

No other information was released by police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (for Spanish speakers).

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police investigate fatal shooting in west Phoenix