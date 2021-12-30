Phoenix police investigate homicide near Missouri and 19th avenues

A Phoenix police vehicle.

Police were investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning in Phoenix.

The man was identified by the Phoenix Police Department as 40-year-old Seth Haefer.

Police received reports of a shooting that occurred in the area of West Missouri and North 19th avenues at approximately 12:15 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, later identified as Haefer, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Vincent Cole.

Haefer was taken to a local hospital where he later died, Cole said.

The investigation was ongoing, Cole said.

