The Phoenix Police Department was investigating a shooting death Tuesday morning on 31st Drive between Northern and Dunlap avenues.

Around 8:15 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting, Phoenix police said. When they arrived, they discovered a man with gunshot wounds.

The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to police. He was not identified by police.

The Phoenix Police Department said they were still investigating the case and have asked anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6151 or call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 if they wish to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police investigate after man was fatally shot