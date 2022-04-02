Phoenix police investigate shooting death of 21-year-old man near 35th Avenue, Greenway Road

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the death of a 21-year-old man found with gunshot wounds near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. to reports of gunshots and found Zyion Parker, 21.

Parker died from his injuries on the scene, police said.

According to Phoenix police, an investigation was active and ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Phoenix police or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police investigate shooting death of man in north Phoenix