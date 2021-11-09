Phoenix police: Man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting ex, another man

Officers were investigating a shooting that took place near 22nd Street and Beardsley Road in Phoenix early on Monday morning.

Phoenix Police said at around 7:15 a.m. Monday, officers responded after 27-year-old Steven Love-Mason allegedly showed up at the house of 28-year-old Trystan Benallie, a woman whom Love-Mason had previously been in a relationship with.

Love-Mason allegedly asked a neighbor to knock on Benallie's door, and once opened, Love-Mason allegedly forced his way in and shot and killed both Benallie and 23-year-old Martin Louis.

According to Phoenix Police, Love-Mason fled the area and was later found in Tempe and taken into custody without incident. It was not immediately clear what charges he was facing.

Police say an investigation was ongoing.

Resources for Arizonans experiencing domestic violence include:

Reach breaking news reporter Athena Ankrah at athena.ankrah@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @AthenaAnkrah.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 dead after man suspected of shooting ex, another man