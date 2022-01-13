Phoenix police investigating homicide after body found in car with gunshot wounds

Shooting

Phoenix police were investigating a suspected homicide after officers responding to reports of a shooting found a man with multiple gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle parked on the side of a roadway Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Andy Williams, a department spokesperson, said police received reports of a shooting near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road around 7:15 p.m.

Phoenix fire personnel declared the man deceased at the scene. Police did not identify the man as of Wednesday evening. Williams said officers were working to learn what led up to the shooting and that access to the area would be restricted for some time.

This is a developing story. Check back with azcentral.com for updates.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police investigating possible homicide after body found in car