Phoenix police investigating after man fatally shot near I-17 and Glendale Avenue

Phoenix police were investigating after a man was shot and killed in central Phoenix on Wednesday.

Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of Glendale Avenue just west of Interstate 17, according to police. Upon arrival, units found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix Fire Department.

Police said the details of the shooting were still under investigation and that no suspects had been contacted.

No other information had been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police investigating after man fatally shot near I-17