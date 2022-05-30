Phoenix police investigating after man found dead near 7th Avenue and Interstate 17

The side of a Phoenix police vehicle.

Phoenix police officers found a dead man Monday morning when they responded to a shooting call in the area of Seventh Avenue and Interstate 17.

Sgt. Philip Krynsky, a spokesperson with Phoenix police, said detectives were on scene investigating.

No further details have been released.

