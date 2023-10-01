Phoenix police investigating man's shooting death in downtown Phoenix

A man died in downtown Phoenix Friday night after he was shot, according to Phoenix police.

Police have identified the man as 33-year-old Leander Nephew.

On Friday Sept. 29 around 11:16 p.m., police said officers responded to an "unknown trouble call" near Jefferson and 7th Street in downtown Phoenix. Police said when officers got to the area they found Nephew with a gunshot wound.

Officials said Nephew was taken to the hospital by Phoenix Fire Department but did not survive his injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation, according to police. Police said details about what led up to the incident are still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case are encouraged by police to call 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO to provide an anonymous tip.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dies from gunshot wound in downtown Phoenix