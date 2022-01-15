Phoenix police investigating after security guard found shot to death

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

Phoenix police are investigating after a man was fatally shot while working as a security guard.

Douglas Brandell, 38, was working near Seventh Street and Bell Road when he was killed, according to Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Vincent Cole. Officers were called to the scene and found him with a gunshot wound around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Police did not say where he was working, but the area is home to several strip malls.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

No further information was immediately available.

Reach breaking news editor Kaila White at kaila.white@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @kailawhite.

