Phoenix police investigating shooting involving officer

Phoenix police investigate a shooting involving an officer near 51st Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix on Dec. 16, 2023.

Phoenix police were investigating a shooting involving an officer on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting occurred near 50th Street and McDowell Road, according to a 3 p.m. post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The suspect was down, and no officers were injured, police said.

Officials added that no other suspects were being sought and there was no threat to the area.

McDowell Road was closed between 50th and 51st streets.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

