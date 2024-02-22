Phoenix police asked people to avoid an elementary school while officers investigated a nearby shooting on Thursday morning.

Phoenix police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that no one should go to Brunson Lee Elementary until the situation was resolved. Administrators for the school, which begins at 8:30 a.m., would be notifying parents, the post indicated.

The post indicated that the Department was investigating a shooting near 48th Street and McDowell Road.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police investigating shooting near Brunson Lee Elementary