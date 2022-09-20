Phoenix police investigating shooting on Thomas Road that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Phoenix police.

Phoenix police are investigating a shootout that left one dead and one injured in central Phoenix near Interstate 17.

Phoenix police responded to a call at around 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, about a reported shooting near 24th Drive and Thomas Road. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in a statement.

He was later identified as Michael Medina. He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but was pronounced dead at the hospital, Soliz said.

Police then found a teenage man or boy who had a gunshot wound that was not life- threatening.

Phoenix police say they believe Medina, 21, fired the first shot at the unidentified teenager, who returned fire.

The suspect has been released pending further developments in the investigation.

Reach breaking news reporter Kye Graves at klgraves@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police investigating Thomas Road fatal shooting