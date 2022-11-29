Phoenix police update investigation on fatal hit-and-run; victim identified

The victim in a weekend hit-and-run has been identified by Phoenix police.

Phoenix police have updated their investigation on a fatal hit-and-run that left one person dead.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, police initially responded to the area of 6300 West Palm Lane to reports of a pedestrian in a wheelchair who was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Phoenix police Tuesday named 40-year-old Jeremey Ortiz as the man who died at the scene. Police now believe that Ortiz was crossing mid-block on 63rd Avenue near Palm Lane when he was struck by two vehicles.

Initially, police said officers observed an injured adult male and requested additional medical assistance from the Phoenix fire department upon arrival. The driver of the vehicle involved left the area and has not been identified.

The timeframe of when the vehicle struck Ortiz was still under investigation, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bower said in a statement.

No other new information had yet been released.

The investigation remained ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police update on pedestrian in wheelchair killed in accident