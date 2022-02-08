Man suspected of stabbing woman dies after being shot by Phoenix police

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

A man died after Phoenix police shot him on Monday afternoon near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road, the department said.

The police suspect that he was involved in the stabbing of a woman at the same intersection on Monday.

During a live update, Sgt. Phil Krynsky said that the suspect was standing in the area near the intersection with a sharp object when police arrived, responding to a 911 call about a stabbing.

He was instructed to put the weapon down and didn't listen, so at least one officer shot him, Krynsky said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for his injuries where he died, Krynsky said.

It is believed the woman was stabbed multiple times by the suspect which lead to the initial call, according to Phoenix police. She was in the hospital in critical but stable condition as of Monday afternoon.

The officer will be put on administrative leave, as is standard practice, and there will be an internal investigation of the incident.

The department in its tweet said the scene near 30th Avenue and Coronado Road remained active and asked people to avoid the area.

Officer-involved shooting in the area of 30th Ave & Coronado. The scene is still active. For your safety, please avoid the area. Monitor our Twitter account for updates on this incident. pic.twitter.com/JPqjStgOoS — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 7, 2022

