Phoenix police say issues with sharing evidence in Justice Dept.'s investigation have been cleared up

The Phoenix Police Department released a video Thursday describing the dispute with the Department of Justice investigation of its voluminous demands for records related to its ongoing civil rights probe.

Phoenix police have turned over tens of thousands of documents and thousands of hours of video.

The video explained that Interim Chief Michael Sullivan started his job during a squabble with the DOJ over how they would share evidence and documents.

"The DOJ requested a lot of sensitive information," Sullivan said in the video," and we want them to have what they need, but it has to be done in a secure way."

Sullivan said that the investigation slowed for "a number of months" because the DOJ rejected some of the department's solutions for sharing information.

They hint that their solutions didn't meet the FBI's requirements for sharing sensitive law enforcement information. The department explained that they had fixed the issue, but not when that happened.

In the style of a TV news segment, the video explained that police had released more than 20,000 body camera videos, participated in over 200 ride-a-longs, shared around 80,000 documents and interviewed over 100 city employees.

In other recent investigations, the DOJ participated in 60 ride-alongs with each police precinct and spoke with hundreds of individuals, including community members.

In Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014, DOJ investigators combed through more than 35,000 records and spent 100 days on-site. In Chicago, they spoke to more than 340 police officers and over 90 community organizations.

Sullivan said that since the investigation began the department has begun to re-write the use-of-force police by letting the public weigh-in. The review process allowed community members to submit online feedback for two weeks in January and 10 days in June.

Sullivan also described training officer on "new less lethal tools" and de-escalation techniques.

As of August, there have been 21 police shootings in which 10 people were killed by an officer. Two died from self-inflicted wounds, according to police data.

"We need to be a self-assessing, self-correcting agency and that's not just something that we say," Sullivan said

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police chief says issue with sharing evidence with DOJ resolved