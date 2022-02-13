Phoenix police: Man admits to fatally shooting 18-year-old brother

Phoenix police said a man admitted to fatally shooting his brother, 18-year-old Dameon Glover, in a parking lot near McDowell Road and 44th Street on Saturday afternoon.

The two were arguing in a parking lot near McDowell Road and 44th Street and both pulled out guns, at which point the man shot his brother, 18-year-old Dameon Glover, according to Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Vincent Cole.

The man told responding officers that he shot Glover, according to police. Witnesses told police they saw the fight and shooting.

Glover died at the scene.

The man was not arrested in connection with the shooting as of Sunday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

