Phoenix police name Wayne Everett Tweed as suspect in arson death, seek public's help

Wayne Everett Tweed.

Phoenix police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect believed to have intentionally set a house on fire on Thursday. The fire resulted in the death of an 86-year-old woman, Elizabeth Bell, after firefighters extinguished the blaze.

In a photo released by police, Wayne Everett Tweed was identified as the suspect. He is a 59-year-old man whom police described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos.

On Thursday, at about 1:35 p.m., the Phoenix Fire Department responded to a house fire near 38th Avenue and Loop 101 in north Phoenix.

Firefighters found one woman inside the house later identified as Bell, dead as a result of the fire.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tweed to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish to provide an anonymous tip.

