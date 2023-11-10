Phoenix police name Wayne Everett Tweed as suspect in arson death, seek public's help

Rey Covarrubias Jr., Arizona Republic
Wayne Everett Tweed.
Phoenix police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect believed to have intentionally set a house on fire on Thursday. The fire resulted in the death of an 86-year-old woman, Elizabeth Bell, after firefighters extinguished the blaze.

In a photo released by police, Wayne Everett Tweed was identified as the suspect. He is a 59-year-old man whom police described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos.

On Thursday, at about 1:35 p.m., the Phoenix Fire Department responded to a house fire near 38th Avenue and Loop 101 in north Phoenix.

Firefighters found one woman inside the house later identified as Bell, dead as a result of the fire.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tweed to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish to provide an anonymous tip.

