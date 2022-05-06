Phoenix police officer hospitalized in gas station shooting 'recovering at home'

Phoenix Police Department officers at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at a gas station on the corner of Cave Creek and Beardsley roads on April 14, 2022, in Phoenix.

A Phoenix police officer injured in a gas station shooting last month was released from a rehab center on Friday.

Officer Denise Bruce-Jones was hospitalized after being shot multiple times on April 14 near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads.

In a video posted on Twitter, Phoenix police said Bruce-Jones was discharged from Honor Health Rehabilitation and would be “resting and recovering at home with her family.”

Video footage showed the officer making her way out of the center while being saluted by community members, uniformed officers and other first responders.

Great news! This morning Officer Denise Bruce-Jones was discharged from Honor Health Rehabilitation and is resting and recovering at home with her family. Officer Bruce-Jones was shot in the line of duty last month. Thank you to our community for your support! #WeSeeYou pic.twitter.com/vBH9W1NT4t — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 6, 2022

Police arrested suspect Nicholas Cowan, 35, on April 17 after he led police on a three-day manhunt. He faces multiple charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting and misconduct involving a weapon.

On April 28, Phoenix police released edited body camera footage and audio clips from the 911 call made that ultimately led to the shooting.

At least three other people have been arrested in suspicion of helping Cowan.

The charges of Caroline Coster, 35, and Michael Hankins, 41, are unclear.

Nicole Montalbano, 33, faces charges on suspicion of hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence, according to court documents.

An internal investigation by the Professional Standard Bureau is being conducted.

Reach communities editor Joanna Jacobo Rivera at joanna.jacobo@gannett.com or on Twitter @joajacobo

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police officer injured in shooting discharged from hospital