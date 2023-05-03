Phoenix police officer recovering at home after assault in domestic violence case

Phoenix Police Department.

A Phoenix police officer injured while confronting a domestic violence suspect was released from the hospital on Tuesday night and was recovering at home.

The unidentified officer required surgery after suffering "significant facial injuries" from the Sunday incident.

The officer was investigating a domestic fight between a man and woman in the area of Central Avenue and Thomas Road just after 9:30 p.m. According to Phoenix police, a woman stopped the officer and told him she had been assaulted by the father of her children, identified by police as Rudy Gomez, 24.

Gomez approached the officer and assaulted him by punching him multiple times in the face and kicking him while he was down, police said.

Gomez was arrested Sunday by other responding officers.

"The Phoenix Police Department would like to thank everyone in the community for their support and well wishes for our officer and his loved ones," Sgt. Phil Krynsky of the Phoenix Police Department said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police officer released from hospital after being assaulted