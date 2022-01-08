Phoenix police officer shoots gun at unarmed burglary suspect who was later arrested

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

A 22-year-old Phoenix Police Department officer fired his gun at a suspect later determined to be unarmed during a burglary investigation in southwest Phoenix early Saturday morning, officials said.

Police responded to reports of a burglary near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road at around midnight on Saturday.

The officer, who was not immediately identified, tried unsuccessfully to communicate with 27-year-old Matthew Bia and get him to come outside of the business, Department spokesperson Sgt. Ann Justus said.

Bia reached into his waistband and quickly pulled his hand out, at which point the officer believed he was wielding a gun and responded by firing one round, Justus said. It was later determined that Bia was unarmed.

Bia was not struck by the bullet but had minor glass cuts from the break-in, Justus said. After other officers arrived at the scene, he was taken into custody on suspicion of burglary and aggravated assault on an officer.

Justus said the basis for the assault charge comes from ARS 13-1203 and ARS 13-1204, which considers "reasonable apprehension of imminent physical injury" as assault and classifies any assault against a police officer as aggravated assault.

The officer's body-worn camera was activated at the time of the shooting, and store surveillance footage also captured the incident, Justus said.

No officers or members of the community were injured. An investigation is ongoing.

Reach the reporter at bfrank@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-8529. Follow her on Twitter @brieannafrank.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police officer shoots gun at unarmed burglary suspect