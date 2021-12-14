Phoenix police officer shot, hospitalized with critical injuries after early morning incident

Crime scene tape

A 22-year old Phoenix Police officer was shot and sustained life-threatening injuries during an early morning investigation Tuesday.

At a press conference, Chief Jerri Williams said police investigators were investigating cars doing donuts near the intersection 21st Avenue and Hazelwood Street around 2 a.m. The investigation led officers a mile away to an apartment complex near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.

It's unclear what happened, but one officer who has not been identified was shot and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The unidentified suspect in the shooting is in custody.

Traffic in the area will be restricted for '"quite some time for the investigation", according to police, including lanes on Camelback Road and 15th Avenue.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix officer in critical condition after being shot