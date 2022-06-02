Phoenix police Officer Tyler Moldovan returns home after being shot 8 times

Phoenix Police Department Officer Tyler Moldovan, 22, was shot multiple times during an investigation on Dec. 14, 2021.

Officer Tyler Moldovan with the Phoenix Police Department returned home on Thursday, following months of recovery after he was shot multiple times during an investigation.

Moldovan arrived at Deer Valley Airport around noon, from where he was taken home in an ambulance, according to a statement from the Phoenix Police Department.

Moldovan, 22, was shot up to eight times on the morning of Dec. 14, 2021, while conducting an investigation. He was hospitalized and put on life support. About a month after the shooting, he was taken to a rehabilitation facility to receive further treatment.

Moldovan graduated from the Phoenix Regional Police Academy in March and recently became a solo officer, officials previously said. He celebrated his 22nd birthday in November. His family, including his wife, live in Arizona.

Tyler and Chelsea Moldovan.

Moldovan's wife, Chelsea Moldovan, said in a statement tweeted by the Phoenix Police Department in January that her husband had "been a miracle" and his recovery was "marvelous."

At the time, Moldovan said her husband had "extensive neurologic injuries" but remained on a ventilator in stable condition. Her husband had opened his eyes, recognized people around him and responded through facial expressions.

Moldovan said her family was "overwhelmed" by the outpouring of support from the community in the weeks since the shooting, which has included a Phoenix Law Enforcement Association fundraiser and various tributes and vigils for her husband.

Dec. 14 shooting

Moldovan was among several officers who responded to calls of vehicles speeding and "doing doughnuts" near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, according to court documents.

While investigating, officers saw a man, later identified as Essa Williams, 24, jump over a wall and run.

Williams at the time was on probation and prohibited from having a firearm, court documents state. He had previously served three years in prison for theft, aggravated assault and armed robbery committed in 2014 and 2015, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections website. He was released from prison in April 2020.

Story continues

Moldovan found Williams hiding in a patio shortly after he tried to escape and asked him if he had any weapons to which Williams said no, according to court documents.

Williams then retrieved a handgun from his waist area and began firing at Moldovan multiple times, according to the court documents.

"The police officer fell to the ground after the first initial gunshots fired at him," court documents state. "The male subject continued to shoot at the police officer while he was lying on the ground unresponsive."

It was not immediately clear if Williams was one of the people suspected of driving erratically.

Williams was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, resisting arrest and prohibited possession of a weapon, according to court documents. His bond was set at $3 million.

Williams pleaded not guilty to the charges in late December, according to court records filed on Jan. 4. Williams' trial started on April 28.

Republic reporters Chelsea Curtis, BrieAnna J. Frank and Amaris Encinas contributed to this report.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at lsepulveda@lavozarizona.com or on Twitter @lauradNews.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan returns home after being shot