Phoenix police officer violated policy when detaining Wall Street Journal reporter, department finds

An internal investigation into the 2022 detention of a Wall Street Journal reporter outside of a Chase bank in Phoenix found that the detaining Phoenix police officer violated department policy, the police department announced Wednesday.

According to the Phoenix police release, Officer Caleb Zimmerman legally detained the reporter, Dion Rabouin, but violated the department's search and seizure policy by removing a wallet from his pocket.

The police department determined that the officer would be required to undergo training as a form of discipline for the misconduct.

In response to the outcome of the internal investigation, a spokesperson for The Journal made reference to a video of the incident.

"The video speaks for itself. The Phoenix Police Department handcuffed our journalist and placed him in the back of a police vehicle simply for reporting. That is outrageous, no matter the outcome of the internal investigation," the spokesperson said.

The investigation was launched after Rabouin submitted a complaint against the officer. Phoenix police said they did not find Zimmerman responsible for unlawful detention, detention based on race, and excessive use of force, as claimed by the reporter.

Why was the reporter detained?

According to the police report from the incident, on Nov. 23, Rabouin, a finance reporter for the Journal, stood outside a Chase Bank in Phoenix conducting interviews with people walking into the bank for a story. Zimmerman, the responding officer, approached Rabouin, questioned him and detained him.

Wall Street Journal finance reporter Dion Rabouin is handcuffed by Phoenix police Officer Caleb Zimmerman outside Chase Bank in Phoenix on Nov. 23, 2022.

A 911 call was placed by bank employees claiming that Rabouin was told to leave the property after getting complaints from customers who felt uncomfortable, police said.

A recording of that call was obtained by The Arizona Republic.

"I have somebody that's been harassing clients outside, and asking them personal information, and we've asked them to leave the premises, and he refuses," the caller says in the recording. "Is there a way I could have an officer come out and escort him off premises?"

In a video taken of the incident by a concerned citizen, Rabouin tells police that no one has informed him to leave but would have if given a chance to. The video also shows Rabouin continuously repeating that he would leave.

According to a police report obtained by The Republic, Zimmerman wrote that Rabouin did not provide ID and told him he was trespassing. In the report, Zimmerman claimed that he had spoken with an employee at the bank and was told that the bank was willing to “aid in prosecution if Dion was unwilling to leave,” and wanted Rabouin removed from the property.

Body camera footage obtained by The Republic also shows Zimmerman putting Rabouin in handcuffs immediately after Rabouin agrees to leave by saying, “I will leave. I will walk away voluntarily.”

The video shows Rabouin telling Zimmerman he would leave the premises if he would uncuff him.

Zimmerman instead continues to arrest Rabouin saying that he would have to trespass him from the property, which involves personally removing him from the property and writing up a trespass notification that identifies Rabouin to the property owner so they can make sure he does not return.

He then presses Rabouin into the back seat of his patrol SUV and pulls Rabouin’s ID from his pants, footage shows.

This action was what Phoenix police determined as misconduct.

The video shows Zimmerman and Rabouin at a standstill, facing each other and stating their positions. Zimmerman claims Rabouin refused to leave when asked to by the property owner and was trespassing, while Rabouin keeps repeating he had never been asked to leave but would do it now.

Rabouin explains to Zimmerman in the video that someone at the bank had come outside and asked if he had been soliciting, and he said he wasn’t.

Eventually, two other police officers show up and are seen watching over Rabouin as Zimmerman writes a trespassing notice. The concerned citizen recording the incident tries to stay close but is told by an officer to step back, citing a defunct Arizona law deemed unconstitutional in September 2022.

Minutes later, Zimmerman uncuffed Rabouin and let him go.

The Journal, Rabouin call for investigation

In December 2022, Matt Murray former editor in chief at the Wall Street Journal, wrote a letter to Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan.

He expressed his concern and anger regarding how the officers treated Rabouin a month before.

“I am appalled and concerned that officers at your department would attempt to interfere with Mr. Rabouin’s constitutional right to engage in journalism and purport to limit anyone's presence in a public location. Such conduct is offensive to civil liberties, and also a pretty good news story,” Murray wrote.

Weeks later, Rabouin told media that he had received a call from Phoenix police regarding the matter, where he was told that the department found that the officer had done nothing wrong.

In January, Phoenix police opened an administrative investigation into the matter.

According to the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, 15 journalists were arrested in 2022. Twelve — including Rabouin — were detained and then released without being processed.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police officer to undergo training after detaining WSJ reporter