Phoenix police officers fatally shoot armed man near 60th Lane, McDowell Road

Phoenix police officers fatally shot an armed man on Monday night near 60th Lane and McDowell Road, officials said.

At about 10:45 p.m., officers saw a vehicle driving too fast near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street and attempted to pull it over, Phoenix police said in a news release. The driver did not pull over and drove away from officers.

The Department's air unit followed the vehicle and saw a man exit the car and attempt to take another vehicle at gunpoint, police said. The driver of that other vehicle drove away.

Near 60th Lane and McDowell Road, the man again exited the vehicle and attempted to take other cars that were stopped on the road with a gun in his hand, police said.

As he was doing this, officers approached and shot the man, police said.

Officers provided medical aid to the man until the fire department arrived, police said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The investigation was still active, according to police.

