5 Phoenix police officers hurt responding to barricade situation

Five Phoenix police officers and one woman were injured early Friday while responding to reports of a shooting at a home near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, according to officials.

Officials said the scene remained active and warned residents should stay away from the area.

Phoenix police were responding to reports of a shooting. It's unclear when the shooting began, however, the department first tweeted about the incident at about 3 a.m.

The first officer to arrive on scene was shot multiple times, Phoenix police Chief Jeri Williams said during a 6 a.m. news conference outside Banner University Medical Center.

A some point, a baby in the home was put into a carrier and placed outside, Williams said. Officers who went to bring that baby to safety were shot at, according to Williams.

In total, five Phoenix police officers were injured. Four were recovering and the fifth was seriously hurt but on the road to recovery, Williams said.

A woman was also critically injured in the incident, Williams said. It's unclear how she was related and what led up to the shooting, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Ann Justus told members of the press.

This is a developing story. Check azcentral.com for updates.

