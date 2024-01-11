Phoenix police officers shoot at least 1 near Sky Harbor International Airport
Phoenix police announced that a police shooting occurred near 32nd and Van Buren streets on Thursday morning.
Sgt. Rob Scherer, a department spokesman, said no officers were injured in the incident but didn't elaborate on whom officers shot or what led up to the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police shoot at least 1 near Sky Harbor International Airport