Phoenix police: Officers shoot at man during standoff at a home, suspect in custody

Police

Phoenix police shot at a man and missed after he had raised a gun in their direction during a standoff outside a north Phoenix home. Officers ultimately struck the man with a baton, police said.

On Sunday, just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road in north Phoenix. The caller said that shots had been fired minutes ago behind their house and a witness at the home reported that they saw the man firing a gun in the backyard.

When officers arrived, they contacted the caller at the front door of the home. During the conversation, a man came to the door and fired several shots toward the ground inside the home. Both officers took positions of cover and set up containment on the house, according to Phoenix police.

The man approached the front door and raised a gun toward the officers, police said. An officer shot his handgun at the suspect but did not strike him. The suspect retreated into the home and commands were given to the suspect to exit the home.

The suspect stood in the doorway and did not obey police commands, police said. Again, the man reached toward his waistband, and an officer discharged a 40 mm foam baton, striking him. After being struck, the suspect again retreated into the home and commands were continuously given to the suspect to exit the house.

The suspect eventually came out of the house unarmed and was taken into custody. Additional family members also came out of the house and were not injured.

There were no injuries to any officers or community members during this incident. The suspect was being interviewed by detectives and would be booked into jail, police said.

