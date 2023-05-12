Phoenix police shoot at man who ran from officers investigating stolen truck

Police lights

A man was arrested after being shot by police early Thursday in southwest Phoenix.

Uriel Lozada, 34, is facing multiple felony charges, including assault on a police officer and theft of means of transportation, according to Phoenix police. Jail records Thursday evening did not show Lozada had been booked.

At about 2 a.m. Thursday in the area of 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, officers found a pickup truck stopped on the road with the driver, who police identified as Lozada, apparently asleep, according to police. Officers were unable to wake Lozada and requested an additional unit for help, police said. After they learned the vehicle was stolen, officers blocked it in, according to police.

Lozada woke up after the truck was blocked in and tried unsuccessfully to drive away, Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Philip Krynsky said during a press conference. He then tried to flee on foot. Krynsky said officers saw the man had a handgun as he ran into a nearby neighborhood and pointed his gun at officers.

Officers used "less-lethal tools" to try to stop Lozada, but he kept running, police said.

Additional police units came and located him around 3:15 a.m. just south of Lower Buckeye, police said. Lozada, police said, was ordered by officers to get on the ground. In response, according to police, Lozada pointed his gun at the officers who then fired at him.

Police did not release the number of officers who shot at Lozada or how many rounds were fired.

Lozada continued to flee following the shooting. Police found him again through the use of a helicopter about an hour later and again used "less-lethal tools" to take him into custody, police said.

Police said no officers were injured during the incident. Lozada was checked and cleared by the Phoenix Fire Department, and was interrogated by police, Krynsky said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police shoot man found sleeping in stolen truck