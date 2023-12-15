Phoenix police propose contract changes after last negotiation spurred suits

As the year winds down, Phoenix begins contract negotiations with city unions.

The contract with the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, the city's primary police union, drew the greatest attention and received the most public comment at Wednesday's council meeting.

Last year, two lawsuits were filed in response to PLEA's failure to submit a proposed contract, as required by city code. The union instead sent the city a letter saying that they wanted contract changes, but the letter didn't specify their desired modifications.

Poder in Action, a community group in west Phoenix, filed a suit to stop the city from negotiating with PLEA until the public could see a proposed contract. But the case got thrown out in March after a judge said it wouldn't make a difference — the contract would be shown to the public before he could make a ruling.

The other case, which was filed by the Goldwater Institute and is ongoing, claimed Phoenix failed to produce union negotiation documents in accordance with state laws on the public's right to access information. The institute's public records request was prompted by the union's decision not to submit a contract proposal.

This year, PLEA submitted a contract proposal with a few changes: clothing allowance increases, vacation time tweaks and greater compensation for overtime.

Past contract negotiations have focused on pay increases, overtime benefits and the details of the arbitration process when grievances are made against police officers.

Like the contract signed in 2023, this year's proposed contract would last one year. Past contracts typically were signed for three-year periods, the maximum duration according to city code.

City code also states that after a union contract proposal is submitted, the public may comment on it at the following council meeting.

At Wednesday's council meeting, Phoenix residents, primarily people associated with Poder in Action, took the podium to demand that the city hold open-door negotiations with police and to repurpose funds from the police budget for other community services. In 2023, the city budgeted $971 million for its police department.

Speakers invoked the U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the police department, the high rate of police shootings in 2018, and recent multi-million dollar settlements stemming from cases brought against police officers.

Martha Winkler, 65, spoke of her 2019 lawsuit against the department, which she ultimately lost. She suffered brain injuries from being taken down by an officer in 2014. Winkler claimed that the city had lost control of its officers and that it should negotiate contracts with stories like hers in mind.

"The time is always right to do right, Mayor Gallego," Winkler said. "Be transparent and allow the public to be part of the negotiation for the $1 billion police contract."

Negotiations between the city and the police union are set to start in the first week of the new year.

Neither Phoenix nor PLEA officials responded to questions about the contract proposal process.

