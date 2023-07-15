Phoenix police release body-camera footage of fatal shooting of man who resisted arrest

Phoenix police released a critical incident briefing video on Friday that included snippets of body-camera footage depicting a fatal police shooting that left one man dead on July 1.

Sgt. Brian Bower, a department spokesman, narrated the video saying officers responded to the area of Washington and 32nd streets to reports of a burglary involving a man and a woman.

Responding officers located two people matching suspect descriptions and one officer detained the two while another ran a records check. The man appears to identify himself as “Roberto Gallo” according to the body-camera footage though police didn’t publicly confirm his identity.

An officer can be heard telling the man that he’s being detained. The man, who was sitting on the ground, begins to stand up.

Footage shows the two officers begin to scuffle with the man, though much of the footage is obstructed in some manner. The officers continue struggling to handcuff the man when one officer tells him to let go of his stun gun or he will shoot him.

Related story: Phoenix police respond to storage unit burglary; officer fatally shoots suspect

Bower said the police shooting itself wasn’t captured on video as the body camera of the officer who shot the man fell off before the incident occurred.

Bower said officers rendered first aid to the man after the shooting and later carried him to fire personnel who took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Bower said both officers were also treated at the hospital — one sustained minor injuries while the other had serious injuries that weren't life-threatening.

The officer who shot the man is a four-year veteran with the department.

Phoenix police are conducting a criminal and administrative investigation into the shooting and will submit the former to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review once it is completed as is standard protocol.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police release body-camera footage of fatal shooting in Phoenix