Phoenix police release body-camera footage depicting fatal shooting

The Phoenix Police Department released edited snippets of body-camera footage on Wednesday that showed the moments leading up to a police shooting that occurred in the area of 23rd and Glendale avenues on Feb. 22.

Sgt. Rob Scherer, a department spokesperson who narrates the critical incident briefing video, said a detective was following up on a domestic violence investigation in the area when he saw a man matching the description of someone involved in the incident near a GMC Yukon truck and requested backup.

Scherer said several patrol officers searched the area and found the vehicle but not the man. Officers continued searching and noted a two-man patrol unit was driving south on 23rd Avenue where they saw a man matching the suspect's description when he jumped over the fence of a nearby apartment complex.

Scherer said officers chased after the man, who had positioned himself behind a white pickup truck and noticed he was armed with a handgun and heard one shot fired. Scherer didn't specify whether the man had fired the weapon.

Body camera footage shows the officers noticing someone jumping the fence and quickly exiting the vehicle. One of the officers appears to fire at the man three times before both take cover — one behind a structure and another behind the patrol vehicle. A hissing sound can also be heard shortly after the gunshots, though it's unclear what's causing the sound.

Scherer said the officers then used "less-lethal tools" in an attempt to get the man to get out from behind the truck, but that the man didn't respond. He said the officers moved in and located a handgun nearby. Fire personnel rendered first aid to the man, who was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Scherer said initial evidence suggested the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and no shots from the officer struck him.

The man was identified in February by police as 41-year-old Derin Holmes.

The involved officer was assigned with the Desert Horizon Precinct and had been with the Police Department for nine months.

The department launched a criminal and administrative investigation into the incident as per protocol when an officer fires their weapon. The department will submit its findings in the criminal investigation once it's complete to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police release body-camera footage depicting fatal shooting