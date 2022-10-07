Phoenix police release bodycam footage capturing officer shooting at convenience store

Phoenix police released a “critical incident briefing” on Thursday with snippets of body-camera footage capturing a Sept. 22 police shooting near a convenience store that left one man injured.

Sgt. Vincent Cole, a department spokesperson, narrates the video saying police received a call around 7:30 p.m. from a woman saying her adult son had left her home with several weapons and heard a gunshot as he left near 29th Avenue and Greenway Road.

Cole said several officers were dispatched to the area and that the armed man’s father was following him in a vehicle. Officers eventually found the man near 25th Avenue and Greenway Road and ordered him to stop, which he ignored, instead walking toward an occupied convenience store.

Body-camera footage shows an officer running toward the man and switching from a pepperball launcher to his sidearm.

Phoenix police release snippets of body-camera footage capturing a police shooting that injured an armed man as he entered a convenience store on Sept. 22, 2022.

The officer can be heard yelling “Get on the ground now!” and ordering a bystander to get away before firing eight shots at the man. Another clip of footage shows a second officer approaching the convenience store with a rifle, however most of the audio is missing it was within the first 30 seconds of the body-camera being activated.

Surveillance footage from inside and outside the convenience store shows bystanders fleeing the area as the man enters the store and continues walking before collapsing. Officers evacuated the store’s clerk and examined the suspect who was later taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Cole said the man had several firearms and extended magazines along with other weapons. The man has since been released from the hospital and booked into jail on weapons charges. The officers involved had between four and five years with the Phoenix Police Department.

The officers have since been placed on administrative leave while the department conducts an administrative and criminal investigation into the shooting as per protocol.

