Phoenix police release bodycam footage of officer 'ambushed' by shooter

Phoenix police have released a short clip from when an officer was "ambushed" during Friday's shooting that left two people dead and nine officers injured.

Police arrived at the home about 2:15 a.m. Friday after a 911 call that a woman had been shot by an intruder and that there were "multiple armed suspects inside the house," police spokesman Sgt. Andy Williams said in a Friday evening news release.

In the body-worn camera video released Thursday, a man, later identified as Morris Jones, 36, can be seen calling an officer inside the house near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road. Jones appears to tell the officer "She's choking on her own blood. Come on bro," referring to the woman from the 911 call.

As the officer moves closer to the door where Jones is visible, he starts firing shots at the officer, the footage shows.

After the shooting, the video shows the officer running away from the house and alerting other officers of a 999 situation — meaning an officer down or an officer in need of immediate assistance, according to police code.

The video states the officer was unable to fire back because of severe injuries he had in his right arm.

What happened on Friday?

Williams said a second officer on scene returned fire, prompting Jones to go back inside. As police staged outside the residence, Jones fired more shots in their direction, police said.

Jones also attempted to escape by ramming a patrol car with a vehicle but was unsuccessful, Williams said.

Video taken at the scene shows another man slowly emerging with one hand in the air, the other clutching a pink bag and holding a baby. The man lays the baby and the bag on the ground and obeys commands from the police to walk backward while keeping his hands in the air.

Williams said as officers moved forward to rescue the baby, Jones opened fire and shot four of them. Four others were injured by shrapnel. They backed away and took cover.

A SWAT team arrived at the scene and used ballistic shields to rescue the baby, who was uninjured. Jones fired shots in their direction.

Officers entered the home and found Jones dead and the woman critically injured. She was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries on Friday afternoon.

Authorities determined on Monday that Jones died of injuries from shooting himself, although he was also shot by police, according to department spokesperson Sgt. Ann Justus.

Who was in the house?

Police later determined there were four people inside the home at the time: two men, a woman and a baby girl.

The woman, who police said was shot by Jones, was identified as 29-year-old Shatifah Lobley. Authorities said she was Jones' ex-girlfriend. The one-month-old baby girl is their child, police confirmed.

Police said the man, believed to be Lobley's brother, who carried the infant girl out of the home, obeyed police commands to put her on the ground and cooperated with investigators.

The involvement of the man hadn't been clarified as of Sunday morning because of the nature of the investigation, police said. They did not say he was facing any criminal charges and there might not be more updates on him until Feb. 25.

The baby was in the Arizona Department of Child Safety's custody as of Friday afternoon, Williams said.

Injured officers

All of the officers who were injured survived, left the hospital and are recovering at home, with some already cleared to return to duty.

“A miracle — that we had that many people actually struck by gunfire and all of them are out of the hospital … less than a week later,” Derek Elmore, precinct commander of Maryvale Estrella Mountain Precinct, said on Wednesday.

Officer Aldo Nunez arrived at the scene after shots had already been fired and tried to escort Lobley's brother and the baby when Jones opened fire again. Police could not confirm whether Jones was firing with a pistol or a rifle at the scene, but Nunez said the shots sounded rapid-fire.

“This was one of the most intense situations,” Nunez said.

The injuries to nine Phoenix police officers could possibly be the most to occur in a single incident at the department, Williams said.

The chief also said the community can help prevent gun violence such as the one from the ambush, and community leaders were caught off guard.

