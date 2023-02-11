Phoenix police release composite sketch of man whose remains were found on South Mountain

Phoenix police released a composite sketch of a man whose skeletal remains were found at South Mountain Park in January 2023.

Phoenix police released a composite sketch of a man whose skeletal remains were discovered in South Mountain Park last month in what law enforcement believes was the result of a homicide.

Police began investigating on Jan. 19 after a hiker discovered a skull that showed signs of trauma, causing the department to assign homicide detectives to the case. Police found additional remains in the area on Jan. 28.

Police believe the man to be white or Hispanic in his 20s, approximately five feet and eight inches tall wearing an Arrow brand plaid dress shirt, a dark blue Fruit of the Loom zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark colored jeans, and Converse All-Stars shoes.

Police are asking the public's help in identifying the man and any other information on what may have led to his death.

