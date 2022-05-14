Phoenix police release edited bodycam footage showing officer shooting man with machete

The Phoenix Police Department released edited body-camera footage on Friday involving a police shooting that occurred on May 1.

Sgt. Andy Williams, a department spokesperson, narrates the "critical incident briefing" and says an officer was at a gas station near 19th and Southern avenues for an unrelated call when a community member notified him about a man waving a machete.

Williams said the officer saw the man walking south down 19th Avenue on the sidewalk and eventually entered a dirt lot. The officer called for backup and tried to keep the man contained in the lot.

Body-camera footage from another officer shows her using her vehicle as a barricade in an attempt to keep the man in the lot. Footage shows the man approaching the officer as she orders him to stay back. The man continues approaching the officer, who then unholsters her handgun and points it at the man while ordering him to drop the machete.

The man appears to yell at the officer in Spanish before proceeding south on 19th Avenue and eventually into the roadway.

Williams said the third officer to arrive armed himself with a "less-lethal stun bag shotgun" and repeatedly ordered the man to drop the machete before firing at the man. Williams said the stun bag rounds had little effect on the man and the officer switched to his handgun and fired multiple rounds at him.

Footage shows the man collapsing shortly after being shot. Williams said officers were able to move the machete away from the man and render first aid until the Phoenix Fire Department transported him to a hospital for treatment. Williams said the man remains hospitalized but will later be booked into jail on one count of aggravated assault on a police officer once his condition improves.

Williams said the officer who shot the man is a two-year veteran with the department and assigned to the South Mountain precinct. Williams did not identify the man.

Criminal and administrative investigations into the shooting have begun as is standard protocol in police shootings.

