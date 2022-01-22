Phoenix police release edited video of police officer shooting armed man

The Phoenix Police Department released an edited video on Friday containing bodycam footage of a police shootingthat took place in early January.

The shooting happened on Jan. 6 at a Circle K near 17th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The video shows a Phoenix police officer shooting an armed man who had threatened to rob the store, according to a 911 call audio from a store employee included in the edited video.

Police identified the suspect as Gary Sherrod, 32.

Police arrived at the scene and found Sherrod sitting outside of the store, police said. In the edited video, Sherrod appears to be holding an unidentifiable object.

Police told Sherrod to "drop the gun" multiple times. Sherrod continued to hold the object despite police commands, and one of the officers shot him once, the edited video shows.

According to police, the officer who fired told investigators Sherrod pointed the weapon in his direction, which prompted him to fire his gun.

In body camera videos from both officers, the view of the suspect is obstructed right before one of the officers fired and it is not clear whether the suspect pointed his gun at police.

After the shooting, police detained Sherrod and treated his wound until the Phoenix Fire Department arrived. Sherrod was taken to the hospital and is expected to be booked into jail upon release, police said.

Officers found the handgun used by Sherrod on the ground and determined it to be a pellet gun, police said.

The names of the two officers were not released. Conclusions about whether the actions of the officers were lawful and consistent with department policy will not be made until the investigation is complete, police said.

