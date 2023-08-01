Phoenix police release footage of a fatal shooting of man who crashed car July 17

Phoenix police released an edited video on Monday afternoon that included bodycam footage from a police shooting that happened on July 17.

Police say that the incident began near Seventh and Lincoln streets when officers were called to a single-car collision. Officers were told by 911 operators that a man driving a white car crashed into a pole, and looked "disoriented".

According to other 911 calls, the man walked away from the crash, appeared impaired, and acted erratically. Police say that there were reports of hearing six gunshots after the man walked away from the crash.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the empty car and bullet casings inside the car. Other officers helped to search for the man and were directed to the railroad tracks near 18th and Harrison streets.

Once they found the man, later identified as 35-year-old Armando Reyes, they gave him commands to get on the ground.

On background: Man shot and killed by police following hit-and-run in Phoenix

In the video, officers ask the man to get on the ground, and say "we'll figure this out" as the man screams. Speaking to each other, one officer tells another to calm the man down "tell him it's an accident, it's not big deal."

Police say they used a PepperBall launcher to “encourage” him to follow commands.

Officers approached the man in the video, reassuring the man that he made a mistake and asking him to "drop it."

He continues to scream and walk away from the officers. He then pulled out a gun, police said. Officers instructed Reyes to drop the gun, but he pointed said gun at the officers, police said. This, police say, caused the shooting which left the man dead on the scene.

The officer involved in the shooting is a two-year veteran of the police department and is assigned to the Central City Precinct, police said. An internal investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

Since 2019, the Phoenix Police Department has produced videos with summaries of police shootings that include some body-camera footage, 911 calls, and a narration of the events that led to the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police release bodycam footage of fatal shooting