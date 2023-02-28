Phoenix police release man who fatally shot another while claiming self-defense

A Phoenix police cruiser.

A Phoenix man was released by police after telling officers he shot a man — in what became a fatal shooting — in self-defense Sunday morning.

Sgt. Brian Bower, a department spokesperson, said officers responded to the area of Bethany Home Road and 27th Avenue at around 9:57 a.m. where a man turned himself in and admitted to having shot 26-year-old Alejandro Jaques.

Bower said officers learned Jaques arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound while three other men accompanied him before later being pronounced dead. Bower added that police detained the man claiming to have shot him as well as the three men Jaques was with.

Bower said the man, who remains unidentified, gave "self-defense statements" to detectives and was ultimately released as the investigation continued. Bower did not specify what happened to the three men who accompanied Jaques or offer additional details on what led up to the shooting.

He added that detectives would submit the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review once the investigation was complete.

