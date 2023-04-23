Phoenix police released security footage clips on Saturday of a suspect wanted in the stabbing death of a man on March 19.

Quinton Letcher, 30, was found by officers just before midnight after he suffered stab wounds in the parking lot of a business in the area of West Indian School Road and North 31st Avenue, according to police. The man was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Letcher's assailant, who has yet to be identified, was still being sought, police said.

"Details about what led up to the stabbing are still under investigation. This remains an ongoing investigation," police said.

The suspect in the footage clip can be seen approaching and then leaving the scene of the homicide. Police describe the suspect as a 6-foot white man wearing a multicolored cap with a black pompom, a red shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377), or for Spanish, 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with this homicide.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police release video of suspect wanted in stabbing death