Nicholas Cowan, sought after Phoenix police shooting, arrested after hourslong standoff

A tip led to an hourslong standoff and the eventual arrest of Nicholas Cowan, the man wanted in connection with a shooting that critically injured a Phoenix police officer Thursday.

Sgt. Andy Williams said a tip called in Sunday led police to the Scottsdale home, the latest in a number of places where police believe Cowan was hiding. A total of four search warrants were executed in the days following the shooting.

"We believe he moved to multiple locations and had assistance from multiple people," Williams said.

At least one of those people, a woman, has been arrested. Williams said her booking details and exact charges would be released soon, but one charge would be hindering prosecution.

When officers arrived to the Scottsdale home, hours of negotiation began late afternoon Sunday. Cowan was ultimately arrested late Sunday night, Williams said.

Phoenix police first acknowledged the incident in a tweet posted on Sunday around 7:40 p.m. that reported a developing barricade situation near 66th Street and Osborn Road.

"Without significant use of force, he was able to be taken into custody," Williams said.

Cowan had apparently been injured during the Thursday shooting, and was being treated for several gunshot wounds, Williams said.

A 'brazen attack'

Police Chief Jeri Williams called the Thursday shooting a "brazen attack on a police officer," when speaking to media Sunday evening.

"I am tired at the brutal attacks on law enforcement, not only here, but around the country. This violence against officers in big cities and small communities must stop immediately," Chief Williams said. "These continued attacks on our brave officers will not, can not, should not be tolerated."

An officer shot during the incident near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads, remained in intensive care as of Sunday morning, a statement from Phoenix police said. The officer is in stable condition.

Sgt. Williams said Sunday evening the officer continues to improve, but she is still hospitalized.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

