Phoenix police request public assistance on stabbing incident

Phoenix detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing of a man that occurred on Thunderbird Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix police responded to a stabbing incident around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at 2600 West Thunderbird Road. The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to Phoenix police.

Authorities are seeking the public's assistance. If anyone has information about the incident, please call Silent Witness at 480-(WITNESS) or 480- (TESTIGO) to provide an anonymous tip. The police have announced that rewards will be given for any information that leads to an arrest.

