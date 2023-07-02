Phoenix police respond to storage unit burglary; officer fatally shoots suspect

Phoenix police say an officer responding to reports of a burglary at a storage unit shot and killed a suspect on Saturday.

Two officers were called to the area near 30th and Washington streets in Phoenix for reports of a burglary and arrived at about 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they located a man and woman who fit the description from reports received in the call, according to Sgt. Brian Bower, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department. Bower provided the address for Storage Sense as the location of the burglary.

In the process of detaining the man, an altercation ensued, according to police.

"We're still looking at the details on exactly what led up to (the incident)," Bower said at a news conference near the storage unit.

During the altercation, one of the officers fired his gun at the man, Bower said. The man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. The firing officer sustained minor injuries to his hands while the second officer was hospitalized for injuries that were not life threatening, including a leg injury, police said.

Bower said the information he provided was preliminary and subject to change.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix officer responding to burglary call fatally shoots suspect