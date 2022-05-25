Phoenix police restrict access to 32nd Street, Union Hills Drive after officers shot at

Adam Terro, Arizona Republic
·1 min read
Phoenix police placed restrictions near 32nd Street and Union Hills Drive after a person shot at officers, Sgt. Andy Williams said in a statement.

Due to the ongoing police situation, about 4:20 p.m., Williams asked the public to avoid the area. Police also asked residents to stay indoors if they are living nearby, according to a tweet.

No further information regarding the shooting, victims or the suspect was available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

