Phoenix police search for driver thought to be connected to April deadly shooting

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

Police are seeking the public's help as they continue to investigate an April shooting that left a man dead near Indian School Road and 27th Avenue.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, Kent Ellsworth, 57, was found injured on April 26 after officers responded to the area about "unknown trouble."

Ellsworth was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Phoenix police said they are now seeking help locating the driver of a vehicle who could have knowledge about the shooting.

The vehicle is an older model BMW with a temporary plate and missing hood and passenger side headlights. The driver was described as a white man.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police search for driver in connection to April deadly shooting