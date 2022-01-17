Phoenix police search for suspect in shooting that left teenage boy wounded

Phoenix police car

Phoenix police are looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting that injured a teenage boy Sunday night.

Police initially received reports of the shooting at approximately 9:30 p.m. at a park near Jefferson Street and 15th Avenue, according to department spokesperson Sgt. Vincent Cole.

The teenage boy did not suffer severe injuries.

Authorities have not released additional information at this time.

